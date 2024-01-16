Canadian Grand Prix qualifying – Verstappen with third place in a row – Hulkenberg punished – Sport

Max Verstappen once again took pole position at the Canadian Grand Prix. Nico Hulkenberg was transferred again after that.

Even rain can't stop Max Verstappen. The 25-year-old Dutchman celebrated his maiden 25th place finish in qualifying for the Canadian Grand Prix. The two-time world champion and clear overall leader finished second or higher from the competition in the Montreal weather lottery.

Only brief joy for Hulkenberg

Behind Verstappen, Nico Hulkenberg (+1.244s) surprisingly finished second in the Haas. The German took advantage of Oscar Piastri's slide in the McLaren-Mercedes in Q3, which brought out the red flag. After the break, the rain became heavier.

However, Hulkenberg's joy was short-lived: the Haas driver was relegated to the second division for a rules violation and will now only start the race in fifth place on Sunday. The race stewards punished the violation committed by the German, who drove too fast under the red flag.

Live notification

Open the box

Close the box



You can watch the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal on Sunday at 7:20pm live on SRF Info and in the Sports App.

Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) came third in the front row next to Verstappen after the penalty kick against Hulkenberg. Behind them were Mercedes drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell. With Charles Leclerc (11/Ferrari) and Sergio Perez (12/Red Bull), two big names were already stuck in Q2.

Once again, the Alfa Romeo-Ferrari Hinwil drivers were left to race without anything accomplished: Valtteri Bottas reached the second part of qualifying, but only reached fifteenth place on the grid, while Guanyu Zhou finished only twentieth, and therefore last.



