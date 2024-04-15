Canada – USA: 6:5 in Women's Ice Hockey World Championship Final

– The Canadians won gold in a dramatic final Canada defeated USA 6:5 after overtime. The hosts made a huge mistake.

World Champions from Canada: Laura Stacey (7), Emily Clark (26), Jaime Bourbonnais (25), Emma Maltais (27), Marie-Philippe Poulin (29). Photo: Getty Images

The Canadians became ice hockey world champions for the 13th time. In the final in Utica (New York) they defeated the Americans 6:5 after extra time – and dramatically.

After 60 minutes the score was 5:5 and the game had to go to extra time. There the hosts made a critical error in substitution: with too many players on the ice, they received a penalty after 3:17 minutes of overtime – the Canadians scored the winning goal after 5:16 minutes, the second before 1 penalty expired. Daniel Sertagny scored the golden goal.

Finland got the bronze after defeating Switzerland in the quarter-finals. Finns beat Czech Republic 3-2 in penalty shootout.

