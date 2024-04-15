USA and Canada in the final

The Women's Ice Hockey World Cup in the USA will feature a grand North American final between the host team and Canada. This gives the Canadians a chance to avenge last year's bitter 3-6 loss at home on Sunday (11 p.m.).

Laila Edwards was the top player with three goals as the USA defeated Finland 5-0 in Saturday's semifinals in Utica, New York. Canada's record world champions Germany cruised to a 4-0 win over quarterfinal winners the Czech Republic.

Only Canada (12 wins) and USA (10) have won the title in 22 World Cups so far. Only once have the two teams not met in the finals: the USA won against Finland in 2019.