April 15, 2024

USA and Canada in the final

Jordan Lambert April 15, 2024 1 min read

{ “placeholderType”: “BANNER”}

USA vs Canada in World Cup Final

USA defeats Finland in Ice Hockey World Cup semi-finals The conqueror of Germany was removed.

Three goals for USA: Layla Edwards (R.)
© IMAGO/BROMAN/SID/IMAGO/AARON BROMAN

. SID
. SID

The Women's Ice Hockey World Cup in the USA will feature a grand North American final between the host team and Canada. This gives the Canadians a chance to avenge last year's bitter 3-6 loss at home on Sunday (11 p.m.).

{ “placeholderType”: “MREC”}

Laila Edwards was the top player with three goals as the USA defeated Finland 5-0 in Saturday's semifinals in Utica, New York. Canada's record world champions Germany cruised to a 4-0 win over quarterfinal winners the Czech Republic.

Only Canada (12 wins) and USA (10) have won the title in 22 World Cups so far. Only once have the two teams not met in the finals: the USA won against Finland in 2019.

The German women missed out on the all-important fifth place on Saturday, missing their best chance for the coming year. National coach Jeff McLeod's team lost the placement game against Switzerland 2–3 and finished the tournament in sixth place. Fifth place would qualify for Group A at the 2025 World Cup in the Czech Republic.

See also  World Press Photo 2022 commemorates children who died in Canada

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

What if Biden or Trump lose?

April 14, 2024 Jordan Lambert
1 min read

Clear win: German U-20 women beat Canada

April 14, 2024 Jordan Lambert
1 min read

From Mexico to Canada: Millions enjoy the solar eclipse

April 13, 2024 Jordan Lambert

You may have missed

2 min read

Prince William does not want to meet Prince Harry

April 15, 2024 Ulva Robson
2 min read

Science – A polar researcher complains about dangerous changes in the oceans

April 15, 2024 Faye Stephens
3 min read

Women's Six Nations: England's dominance frustrating – Maggie Alfonsi

April 15, 2024 Eileen Curry
2 min read

News.de – A new trading card game from Germany coming soon to Kickstarter

April 15, 2024 Gilbert Cox