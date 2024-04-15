USA and Canada in the final

{ “placeholderType”: “BANNER”}
USA vs Canada in World Cup Final
USA defeats Finland in Ice Hockey World Cup semi-finals The conqueror of Germany was removed.
Three goals for USA: Layla Edwards (R.)
The Women's Ice Hockey World Cup in the USA will feature a grand North American final between the host team and Canada. This gives the Canadians a chance to avenge last year's bitter 3-6 loss at home on Sunday (11 p.m.).
Laila Edwards was the top player with three goals as the USA defeated Finland 5-0 in Saturday's semifinals in Utica, New York. Canada's record world champions Germany cruised to a 4-0 win over quarterfinal winners the Czech Republic.
Only Canada (12 wins) and USA (10) have won the title in 22 World Cups so far. Only once have the two teams not met in the finals: the USA won against Finland in 2019.
The German women missed out on the all-important fifth place on Saturday, missing their best chance for the coming year. National coach Jeff McLeod's team lost the placement game against Switzerland 2–3 and finished the tournament in sixth place. Fifth place would qualify for Group A at the 2025 World Cup in the Czech Republic.
