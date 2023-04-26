Call of Duty on Nintendo Switch? Capital Markets Authority doubts the technical feasibility!

Summary of the most important information:

The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) says it has no evidence that Call of Duty can run properly on the Nintendo Switch.

This result comes from the final report of the Capital Markets Authority after it prevented Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

The announcement of Call of Duty for Nintendo Switch is part of Microsoft’s 10-year publishing deal, which is currently the focus of the CMA.

Introduction: Competitive Issues in the Activision Blizzard Acquisition

CMA In their final report, they stated that they found no evidence that Call of Duty can run properly on the Nintendo Switch. This stems from a review by the CMA to prevent Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard. The agency is currently investigating Microsoft’s 10-year publishing deal in connection with the Call of Duty ad for Nintendo Switch. The CMA previously stated in its initial report that Call of Duty may not run on Nintendo Switch without significant investment and graphical improvements. source.

Competition: Xbox and PlayStation vs. Nintendo

The report examines the competitive landscape between different console manufacturers and finds that Xbox and PlayStation have the most similar offerings, while Nintendo clearly separates the two. Nintendo consoles show less similarity in terms of technical specifications, target groups, and content. In fact, Microsoft says Call of Duty will run just fine on Switch, but it’s unclear how well the game will perform on Nintendo’s console, given that other AAA titles have also had performance issues on Switch.

Cloud gaming as a solution?

The CMA report notes that cloud gaming solutions may be required to run Call of Duty and similar games on Switch. Cloud gaming has proven to be a viable way to play more technically demanding games on less powerful devices in recent years. It remains to be seen if this will be the best solution.

Conclusion

In short, despite Microsoft’s claims that Call of Duty will work properly on the Nintendo Switch, the CMA has found no evidence that it will work. Given the technical difficulties faced by other AAA titles on console and the stark differences in the structures of console manufacturers’ offerings, the future of Call of Duty on Switch may be uncertain. However, the prospect of cloud gaming solutions gives hope that a workable solution will eventually be found.

