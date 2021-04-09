science

Brown dwarfs rotate at top speed

April 9, 2021
Faye Stephens

In our own Milky Way galaxy alone, 100 billion brown dwarfs are said to exist: “failed” stars whose mass is insufficient for the nuclear fusion of hydrogen to ignite within them. So it only glows faintly and is more difficult to notice than real stars. Megan Tannock of the University of Western Ontario and her colleagues observed three private specimens of these brown dwarves. They also write for The Astronomical Magazine and submit on arXiv, These samples are orbiting at the equator at about 100 kilometers per second – the highest value so far recorded in brown dwarfs and close to the maximum that can be considered possible for such elementary stars.

