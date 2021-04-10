Melting Thwaites Glacier from Below – Science Spectrum

science

April 10, 2021
Faye Stephens

Thwaites Glacier in West Antarctica is playing a major role in climate change. Together with the Pines Glacier, it blocks the massive ice blocks of West Antarctica; If it collapsed, it would cause sea level to rise sharply around the world and ice would start in the area. That is why some consider it a “doomsday glacier”. An expedition led by Karen Heywood of the University of East Anglia and her team provided data on the state of the bottom of the glacier for the first time. They published their results in “Science Advances”. – This is a cause for concern.

