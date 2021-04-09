Henry Ford Building in FU Berlin: The flag is not off the assembly line

DrControversy is not new. When the Henry Ford Building at the Free University of Berlin reopened in 2007 after an extensive renovation, critics demanded that the building be renamed from 1952 to 1954 according to the architects’ plans Franz Heinrich Sopotka And Gustav Muller Construction of the central building at the Dahlem campus. Last year, the FU Student General Committee reverted to the old request again: After all, the building is named after Henry Ford (1863 to 1947), founder of the Ford Motor Company, a notorious anti-Semite who had close ties to Henry Ford The nazi regime.

The FU Presidency refused to rename it, and as in 2007, indicated that the building was named after Henry Ford II (1917 to 1987), the grandson of the founder of the company, who was chair of the Board of Trustees of the Ford Foundation, responsible for promoting the new building (at the time equivalent to 8.1 million D-Marks) approved. Asta representatives responded that there is no evidence of this designation in the university archives. In addition, the building was anyway funded from the assets of the elder Henry Ford, who also used forced labor from concentration camps in his German factories.