Retail business is booming
Brick-and-mortar stores are outpacing e-commerce in the United States
Today, February 15, 2024 | 1:50 pm
Retail stores are currently booming in the USA, such as “Handelsblatt” reported. According to the NRF Retail Federation, the number of stores will reach a new record high of about 1.1 million in mid-2023.
This phenomenon is particularly surprising because retailers have long focused their investments on e-commerce. However, now large companies such as Walmart, Goal, Ulta and Dick's Sporting Goods are investing heavily in new stores. Some online shoppers may wonder: Is it like the Internet giants? Amazon Close to breathing?
Sales in stores are growing faster than online retail sales
The report attributes this return to the realization that brick-and-mortar stores are often more profitable than online stores. In addition, local stores generated greater sales from digital channels.
In fact, research by Capitol One Bank shows that sales at brick-and-mortar stores rose 11.4 percent in the United States in 2022. By comparison, online retail grew only about eight percent in the same year, according to the U.S. Census statistics agency.
Digital brands are now opening their own stores
In addition to already existing stores, more and more digital brands are opening their physical stores. This can be considered as confirmation of the return to the traditional method of selling. The report asks whether the renaissance of brick-and-mortar stores in the United States represents a sustainable development or just a temporary deviation from the trend of online retail.
advertisement
No one knows the answer at the moment, the near future will reveal that.
“Alcohol buff. Troublemaker. Introvert. Student. Social media lover. Web ninja. Bacon fan. Reader.”
More Stories
The British economy is suffering from the “long-term” costs of Brexit.
An American company has the audacity to try it with SpaceX
Chain – “The Body Shop” announces the bankruptcy of its branches in Great Britain