Black hole obscured by cosmic dust

February 17, 2022
Gilbert Cox

A view of the galaxy “Messier 77”, in the center of which is the “Active Galaxy Core”.

As an international research team reports in the journal Nature, the new images confirm a decades-old theory about “active galactic nuclei.”

These objects are among the most luminous in the universe. They are very powerful energy sources, fed by a supermassive black hole in the center of some galaxies. Fuels are large amounts of cosmic dust and gas billowing toward a black hole, releasing massive amounts of energy as they do so.

