Lost Ark: Update and server down on February 17th

missing coffin It is getting a new update today, February 17th. This patch brings a number of bug fixes and a brand new server area EU West. This is accompanied by maintenance work and server downtime for several hours.
What does the patch bring? Mainly bug fixes. Store should get better stability, icons issue and UI scaling bug have been fixed.
The update will also bring a new server area EU West. However, you will not find any servers at first. It should only be activated later. More about the server area here: This is how Amazon reacts to the huge Steam hit queues – more servers and giveaways.
However, today’s patch does not bring any new content.
What is the duration of maintenance work? The servers will shut down at 8:59 AM and maintenance will begin. The server downtime should take about three hours.
At around 12:00 PM, players should be able to log in again at the latest. However, the last maintenance work was always completed 20 to 60 minutes before. You should watch this during the long queues. We will keep you updated in our live feed.
Lost Ark patch notes for February 17
The new patch brings the following fixes and tweaks:
- Fixed an issue where Royal Crystal refunds could get stuck when using currency exchange.
- Improvements were made to store connectivity and product inventory issues.
- Fixed an issue where Procyon’s compass table could display incorrect time for Adventure Islands.
- Fixed an issue where dyeing the Northern Lawmaker’s skin on any Warrior subclass would prevent the skin from appearing properly.
- Fixed an issue where emojis were displayed as text when two players were setting different language settings in a chat.
- Fixed an issue in DX11 where the UI scale would be offset after changing from the original resolution during full screen mode.
- Fixed an issue where players were kicked out of the game while playing in the Central European region.
- It implemented the basis for a new region to host servers in Europe, called “Western Europe”. While you will be able to see this region selection tab after maintenance is complete, these servers will not be available to players immediately.
