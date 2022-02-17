Lost Ark: Update and server down on February 17th

missing coffin It is getting a new update today, February 17th. This patch brings a number of bug fixes and a brand new server area EU West. This is accompanied by maintenance work and server downtime for several hours.

What does the patch bring? Mainly bug fixes. Store should get better stability, icons issue and UI scaling bug have been fixed.

The update will also bring a new server area EU West. However, you will not find any servers at first. It should only be activated later. More about the server area here: This is how Amazon reacts to the huge Steam hit queues – more servers and giveaways.

However, today’s patch does not bring any new content.

What is the duration of maintenance work? The servers will shut down at 8:59 AM and maintenance will begin. The server downtime should take about three hours.

At around 12:00 PM, players should be able to log in again at the latest. However, the last maintenance work was always completed 20 to 60 minutes before. You should watch this during the long queues. We will keep you updated in our live feed.

Lost Ark patch notes for February 17

The new patch brings the following fixes and tweaks: