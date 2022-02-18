Crunchyroll is now available as an app on Nintendo Switch • Nintendo Connect

“With Crunchyroll you have the world’s largest anime collection at your fingertips – now also on Nintendo Switch!” Nintendo just wrote on its social media channels. You can download the application for free Crunchy Roll At the Nintendo Online Store or at Nintendo site.

You can test Crunchyroll Premium for 14 days for free. You can then continue to use Crunchyroll for free, provided you tolerate ads. Otherwise, the monthly subscription will cost you 6.99 euros. It includes no ads, unlimited access to the Crunchyroll catalog and new episodes one hour after the Japanese premiere. There are also variants that charge €9.99 per month or €99.99 per year.

Watch more than 1000 anime in different languages! These include hits such as Demon Slayer: Kimetsu nu Yaiba, JUJUTSU KAISEN, My Hero Academia, and Tokyo Revengers. We also have classics like One Piece, Naruto, Detective Conan, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, and more! Also, don’t miss our Crunchyroll Originals. Do you want to improve your experience? Try Crunchyroll Premium for 14 days for free! Your advantages are: no ads

New episodes already an hour from Japan

Watching offline Viewing offline data requires a lot of storage space. We recommend using a microSD™ card for the best experience with this software.

This increases the streaming offer on the Nintendo Switch. In addition to content from Youtube And Twitter So now you can too Crunchy Roll Consume on console. Crunchyroll is a global destination for anime. You can watch Naruto Shippuden, Black Clover, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Digimon, and more there! Are you using Anime on Demand or are you going to check out the Nintendo Switch app?

Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ are still missing, for full enjoyment!