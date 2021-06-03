Biden expands blacklist with Chinese companies

The US President announced that more Chinese companies will be blacklisted. (Photo: AP) Joe Biden

Washington US President Joe Biden is tightening the crackdown on Chinese companies allegedly linked to the Chinese military. Biden signed an order Thursday banning Americans from trading in the securities of 59 primary Chinese companies as of August 2.

The action builds on an order issued in November by Biden’s predecessor Donald Trump, as a result of which more than 40 companies with alleged military connections have been blacklisted. Biden’s order now also affects companies the United States accuses of using surveillance technology to contribute to human rights abuses.

The White House said the ruling “allows the United States to selectively and to some extent block U.S. investments in Chinese companies that undermine the security or democratic values ​​of the United States and our allies.”