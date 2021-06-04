Pig farmers move against slow slaughter lines

In the USA, the maximum speed of slaughtering and cutting belts for pigs will be reduced. (avatar) – Proviande

US pig farmers oppose a federal court ruling that

The maximum speed allowed for the slaughter and butchering of pig belts will be reduced at the end of June. For health and safety reasons, no more than 1,110 pigs can be processed per hour.

The North American Meat Institute (NAMI), an association of meat manufacturers, has warned that lower slaughter speeds will reduce slaughter capacity by 80,000 pigs per week and increase costs, which will also have a negative impact on farmers’ earnings. The National Pig Breeders Association (NPPC) assumes that implementing the court’s ruling will have “serious consequences” for its members. According to a study by economic expert Dr. Dermot Hayes of Iowa State University said he can expect a nationwide loss of processing capacity of 2.5%, which this year alone would cost producers more than $80 million (CHF72 million), the National Planning Commission said last Tuesday (May 25). ) in Washington. Low capacity reduces the competitive position and marketing opportunities of female fatties, which is a burden on small producers in particular.

Pig production in the United States is characterized by strong competition, innovation and efficiency. Pen jar judge, the lives of many pig farmers will get worse if this wrong decision comes into effect,” warned NPC Speaker Jane Sorenson. According to Hayes, capacity restrictions, which will be more than 2.5% in individual slaughterhouses, will affect All fattened due to anticipated selling difficulties.This is especially true if there is no alternative customer in the vicinity and high transportation costs are incurred.Problems may also arise with jobs in rural areas if slaughterhouses have to lay off employees due to low level of activity.

The NPPC called on the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) to appeal the ruling and requested a stay pending appeal. It should also be checked if modern systems with the latest technology cannot operate at high belt speeds without harming employee protection and food safety.