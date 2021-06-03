Espionage: NATO asks for clarification from the United States and Denmark

Yesterday, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg called for an investigation into the Danish-American espionage scandal. “The countries involved in the case are NATO allies and they have to put all the facts on the table and find out what happened,” Stoltenberg told Danish radio station Dr. Stoltenberg.

A research network on the German Democratic Republic as well as the NDR, WDR, “Süddeutsche Zeitung” and other media outlets, citing anonymous sources, reported that the US intelligence service NSA specifically wiretapped senior European politicians in Denmark. Among them are German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron. The information is based on an internal analysis conducted by the Danish military intelligence service FE from 2012 and 2014.

Macron and Merkel also demanded a comprehensive clarification from the government in Copenhagen. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen refused to systematically monitor the Allies. She said she did not think Denmark’s relations with Germany and France, for example, had been damaged.

The United States tried to appease

The US government is trying to calm down. White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said in Washington yesterday that the United States has done a lot since past events. In 2014, the United States released a comprehensive review of its supervisory practices. Then US President Barack Obama issued an order at the time that dramatically changed the US approach in this regard.

Psaki said the US government will continue to work with European allies to discuss any issues through appropriate national security channels. US President Joe Biden can reassure Merkel and Macron about the current US position.