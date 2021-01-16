Being weak after qualifying “nourished me”

After struggling in a playoff in the NBA bubble, the Los Angeles Clippers guard Paul George He said he had to return “revenge” this season to address the fact that “people saw weakness” in him.

Excited George continued his strong start to the season with 8 of 14 shots and scoring 26 points to lead the Clippers to a 138-100 defeat by the Sacramento Kings at the Golden 1 Center Friday night.

“I’ll be back for revenge,” said George of his mentality that entered this season after he and the Clippers blew a 3-1 lead in the second round to Denver last post-season. “I didn’t like it, not much noise and everything around it [the way last season ended], But just the fact that people saw the weakness.

“And I had to fix that. I had to answer that. It encouraged me. This put me in a place where I wanted to come back and be myself again.”

George told his season-entering teammates that he would return to the form that helped him finish third in the MVP vote during the 2018-19 season while in Oklahoma City.

“P is playing at a high level now,” Clippers striker Marcus Morris Sr.. He said. “And he was what we all knew he would do. I feel as if he was having a season of best player. He told us that before the start of the year, he would come with him.”

George shoots his career highs with 50.3% from the field, 51.5% from the 3-point range and 91.8% from the free throw line. Made 4 of 8 3-pointers against Kings. George has achieved four seconds or more in 10 of his 12 games this season.

George said he told his team-mates that he would return to the team’s best player this season because he had no other choice.

“After a difficult year last year, that was the only way I could respond,” said George. “I immediately went to a dark place where I only had an improvement. That was the only thing on my mind and the only thing was an improvement.

“After nearly two years of having surgery on my shoulder … so I’m in a healthier state of mind, I’m in a much healthier place.”

Last season, George suffered two shoulder surgeries while he was coming out after the 2018-19 season. During the NBA reboot in the Bubble, George suffered his worst shooting slump in the qualifiers, going 10-for-47 together in Games 2, 3 and 4, including losing 21 of 25 attempts from behind the 3-point streak, In the first round against Dallas.

George admitted that he suffered bouts of depression and anxiety while in Bubble in Orlando, Florida, as he was unable to stay with his family and loved ones. Then the clippers collapsed in the second round into the Nuggets.

While George W. Kawhi Leonard Combined to pay 10 to just 38 and to score a 24-point total in their loss in Game 7, George was the one who received a lot of critics. His 3-point corner attempt that bumped into the back plate in the fourth quarter symbolized the clippers’ collapse.

Not only has George been roasted on social media, but he’s also heard trash speak this season from opponents like Phoenix Chris Paul And the Devin Booker During a match on January 3, George and the two Suns’ rangers exchanged words. George said he heard “a lot of chirping and people living in the past.”

George chose to let his game do his word, averaging 25.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.3 steals to match the best shooting ratios of his career.

“He was able to do exercise this summer,” Leonard said. “Last summer he was limited, he could probably only fire 10 shots a day or so through his shoulder surgeries. He walked out with determination and focus.”

“I can’t predict the future,” added Leonard if he saw that coming when the two trained in the off-season. “But all I can say is that he put his mind at work, and when I went to train with him, a lot of his things were like kind of simulating the game, working on passes, reading, and I just translated science.”