Because of his high salary: Barcelona wants to get rid of world champion Antoine Griezmann

Perhaps there is no future for Antoine Griezmann in Barcelona. According to a report, five clubs were said to be interested in the French.

The future of world champion Antoine Griezmann (30) is still open, but staying at FC Barcelona seems increasingly unlikely, despite the contract until 2024. According to the Spanish newspaper. sport Five clubs are interested in the Frenchman, who is in the final list of indebted Barcelona because of his high salary.

According to the report, these five clubs are Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United, Juventus Turin and Griezmann’s former club Atlético Madrid. else Sports World A possible swap between Barcelona and Atletico has already been implemented, after which Griezmann must return to the capital and in return Saul Niguez will move to the Catalan team.

FC Barcelona will also agree to a loan deal with Griezmann



to me sport But Barcelona have little interest in strengthening their league rival once again after Luis Suarez, who was sent off the pitch in Barcelona, ​​clinched the title last season. Therefore, Barcelona could also imagine a loan abroad, where the receiving club pays for Griezmann’s salaries.

Ahead of the European Championship, which was a disappointment for France, Griezmann himself declared that he sees his long-term future in Barcelona. Newspaper Le Figaro The 30-year-old attacking player said he wants to play for Blaugrana until 2024, “after which I think it’s a good time to go to the States,” he said.

Griezmann moved from Atletico Madrid to Barcelona in the summer of 2019 for around 120 million euros. With the Catalan team, he could not fully meet the high expectations, even if he participated in 52 goals in 99 matches.

End

Goal