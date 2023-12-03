Brignone pulled away from everyone: a historic victory at the Canadian Ski Festival

Mont Tremblant It really deserves to be visited more often during the World Cup. the Women’s Giant Slalom In Canada’s winter sports city, it’s a ski festival that attracts thousands of spectators – by no means a given at a World Cup.
➤ Read more: Declutter for men
Skateboarding enthusiasts have witnessed historic success. Federica Brignone She won the race, making her the oldest winner of a World Cup giant slalom. The 33-year-old Italian had already taken the lead after the first round, but in the final Brignone left no stone unturned and advanced. Winning the 22nd World Cup a.
In the end, the Italian was 21 hundredths of a second ahead of the Slovakian Petra VlhovaAmerican Mikaela Shiffrin They finished third and maintained their overall World Cup lead.
Gretsch XI
The ÖSV runners ended up in the beaten field in the announced giant slalom. The top 10 in Mont Tremblant were one notch too big, Franziska Gretsch was the best Austrian in 11th, and Katharina Liensberger and Stephanie Brunner shared 16th. “I would like to finally show my skating again,” she said. Gretsch.
Ötztaler will have her next opportunity on Sunday, when another women’s giant slalom awaits in Mont-Tremblant.
“Internet nerd. Avid student. Zombie guru. Tv enthusiast. Coffee advocate. Social media expert. Music geek. Professional food maven. Thinker. Troublemaker.”
More Stories
Live broadcast of Basel’s Premier League match against Lausanne O’Shea
Höfl-Riesch celebrates his birthday in the USA – and extends it by several hours
National League on Friday – ZSC remains top after win in Biel – Davos sweeps Bern off the ice – Sports