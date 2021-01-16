The Dodgers Don’t Reach Out To Arbitration Agreements With Walker Buehler, Austin Barnes

So, this looks a little worse than it actually is. Today, while the Dodgers were able to strike deals on 2021 contracts with Cody Bellinger, Corey Seager, and Julio Urias in judging, they remained separated on terms with ace Walker Buehler and post-season champ Austin Barnes.

GB Hornstra report from the Southern California News Group.

I was told that the next step for both players would be either a judging session or a multi-year deal. – GB Hornstra (jphoornstra) January 16, 2021

As an outstanding player, this is the Buehler’s first round of judging. Super Two are defined as players in the top 22 percent of players who have had at least two service time but not after three seasons. In Barnes’ case, this is his second year as a player eligible for arbitration, breaking out of a $ 1.1 million deal for the 2020 season.

As Hoornstra notes, the next is either a jury or multi-year extension session with the Dodgers, although an extension would be more likely in Buehler’s case on Barnes.

While salary arbitrage numbers are slightly more volatile than in years past thanks to a shortened 60-game season, Walker Buehler was expected to earn between $ 2.3 and $ 3.1 million for 2021. According to MLB Trade rumors. Barnes sat in the $ 1.5 million range.

*Update

MLB insider Mark Weinsand reported Buehler’s salary numbers.

Walker Buehler gave $ 4.15 million, while the Dodgers were bidding $ 3.3 million. Midpoint: $ 3.725 million – Mark Finsand (@ Feinsand) January 16, 2021

Notably, Friday was an easy deadline for teams and players to reach an agreement. Los Angeles agreed to the deals with Cody BellingerAnd the Corey SeegerAnd the Julio UriasAnd and Dylan Floro. Similar to last season, the Dodgers did not make agreements with every player eligible for refereeing. However, they did end up striking multi-year deals with two (Chris Taylor and Max Moncy) ahead of a potential arbitration hearing date.

If Buehler and Barnes cannot reach an agreement with the club in time, each side will face a three-person committee in an often uncomfortable fight. The hearings will take place from 1-21 February this year.

