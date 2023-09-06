Bayern – Swiss national team coach Yakin criticizes the record champions for their treatment of Yann Sommer: “He became a victim”

“His time at Bayern did not leave him unscathed. He needs basic confidence to be able to perform at 100 percent,” Yakin continued.

Bayern Munich signed Sommer as a replacement for the injured Manuel Neuer, but the Swiss was not without controversy in Munich.

“Jan was dragged through a slingshot of mud. He didn’t deserve it. He became a victim of a mechanism that only happens at Bayern,” Yakin said.

As part of the national team, the coach had a bad summer: “When he came to the national team, I spoke to him, of course. He was not Jan as I knew him. He was under a lot of pressure at Bayern, which he held up in the end.”

Yakin: “Bite it”

The goalkeeper, who is now contracted with Inter Milan, felt the sporting support. However, Yakin said, “All the criticism affected him hard.”

“I didn’t understand them. They knew Jan and they knew who they were bringing in. He showed what he could do. He never complained. The time at Bayern was not easy for Jan, and he had to suffer from that,” said the former Bundesliga player.

Sommer was criticized, especially after his exclusion from the Champions League, and his height (1.83 metres) was regularly discussed.

After only seven months, Sommer moved to Italy.