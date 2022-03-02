Awesome recipe for rabbi bike from Canada

Home page Life Pleasure

Robbie Pie: Potato casserole but different than usual! © CSP Fudio / Imago

If you like potatoes, you will love this Canadian recipe! It will captivate the kitchen with chicken and onions.

The Robbie Pie A traditional Canadian dish, more precisely from the province of Nova Scotia in eastern Canada. The name comes from the French “patates râpées”, meaning “Peeled potatoes‘That is, it is also the main ingredient. This is the perfect recipe for all potato fans! But even meat connoisseurs are in the right place here: other ingredients are chicken breast and broth. So it will be heartfelt!

Is there any leftover mashed potatoes? You can imagine this feast from the rest.

Potato Casserole Recipe Robbie Pie: You only need a few ingredients

Services: 8th Preparation time: 30 min Baking time: 1 hour Difficulty level: Easy

2 onions

4 tablespoons butter

2 liters of chicken broth

800 g chicken breast

1.8 kg of potatoes

Salt and pepper

Types of rabbi pie are made with beef, game or seafood instead of chicken. Try your favorite. The original, by the way, did not include any cheese, as usual in most casseroles. But if you like cheese, you can do it easily Peeled cheese Pour over rabbi pie for the last 10 minutes of baking time.

How to make rabbi pie canadian potato casserole

Peel them and chop finely Onion Small. Melt 2 tbsp Avocado In a pan, fry the chopped onion over medium heat until it turns nice golden brown. Cook them Chicken broth In a large pot. Tap them Chicken breast With a kitchen towel, cut into slices and add to broth. Let the meat boil for about 10-15 minutes until done. Then, take out the chicken pieces with a slotted spoon and set aside. Also, remove the chicken broth pot from the heat. Peel them now Potatoes And tap on a kitchen grater or food processor. Put the peeled potatoes in a clean tea towel and squeeze well so the liquid is squeezed out. Grind the potatoes in a bowl Salt And Pepper. Now pour in some broth and the result should be the consistency of oatmeal. Preheat the oven Heat above / below 200 C or circulating air at 180 C In front. Grease a large casserole dish with the remaining butter and place half the potatoes in it. Sprinkle over braised onions and chicken breasts. The remaining potato mixture goes to the top. Place the casserole dish in the hot oven and allow the rabbi pie to cook for about an hour. Pour a few spoonfuls of chicken broth over the casserole from time to time to make it juicy.

The Canadian Classic is ready, you should definitely give it a try. Enjoy the food! (Crazy)