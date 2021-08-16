Emirates resumes flights to the UK and Africa

Following the UAE’s recent announcement that it will ease entry protocols for 12 countries* and the UK’s inclusion of the UAE in the amber list, Emirates is actively responding to the growing demand for travel across its network and is expanding its operations to make it easier. For customers to call Dubai and abroad.

With the easing of restrictions, the airline will restore its capacity to more than 270 flights in 29 cities on its network and adjust its flight schedules to increase the number of flights and capacity while increasing demand for international leisure and business flights.

Expand flights to and from Great Britain

By October, the airline will expand its services to 73 weekly flights to the UK, including six daily flights to London Heathrow, two daily A380 flights to Manchester, ten weekly flights to Birmingham and daily flights to Glasgow.

With immediate effect, Emirates will operate three daily flights at London Heathrow Airport, all of which will be operated by the flagship A380. By mid-October, the airline will again expand its flight operations to six daily flights, four of which will be served by the A380.

For Emirates customers who want to fly to Great Britain, the airline has optimized flight schedules in order to create the best connections in its network – especially between major cities in Africa, such as Johannesburg, Cape Town, Lusaka and in Western Asia. , such as Karachi, Islamabad and other cities. Please refer to the current UK travel requirements over here.

Strengthening supply to the United States and resuming operations across Africa

Emirates currently flies to 12 cities in the US with more than 70 flights a week and will add additional flights to Houston, Boston and San Francisco during August to accommodate the seasonal influx of passengers.

From August 13, the airline will also increase capacity on its four weekly flights to New York JFK with its flagship A380, thus improving travel options for travelers flying to the US capital from the airline’s entire network.

Emirates Airlines has increased the number of its flights to Johannesburg from seven to 11 flights a week, and it is also providing four flights to Durban. The airline also flies to and from Cape Town three times a week. From there, passengers heading to the three Emirates gates in South Africa can safely travel to Europe, the Middle East, Western Asia and the United States.

Flights to and from South Africa are also planned to provide convenient connections to Emirates’ four gateways in the UK as well as to Emirates’ extensive network in the USA.

The company has also restored the capacity of its flights to and from Lusaka (connected to Harare) and Entebbe, each with five weekly flights.

By opening international borders and easing travel restrictions, Emirates continues to securely and sustainably expand its network and adapt capabilities to demand. The airline has resumed passenger traffic to more than 120 destinations, restoring nearly 90% of its pre-pandemic route network.

Health and safety

For Emirates Airlines, the health and well-being of passengers is a top priority. Hence the airline has one Comprehensive package of security measures An introduction to each step of the customer journey, from non-contact technologies For a less complicated travel experience with digital verification options.

(red / EK)