Sunwing Airlines: WestJet joins Canadian competitor

Former Austrian Airlines boss Alexis von Honsproch could announce an acquisition shortly after launch in Canada. Sunwing Airlines becomes part of WestJet.

Alexis von Honesbroch has begun his career as head of the WestJet, so he already has big things to announce. Canadian Airlines joins smaller rival Sunwing Airlines with tour operator Sunwing Vacations. This was announced by the former boss of Austrian Airlines on Wednesday (March 2).

WestJet Vacations and Sunwing Vacations will be combined as tour operators and operated by Sunwing boss Stephen Hunter. On the airline side, it said the acquisition of Sunwing Airlines would “increase capacity by operating seasonal flights throughout Canada year-round, rather than Sunwing filling the seasonal demand with imported aircraft”.

Two Boeing-only operators

So far, Sunwing Airlines has always seasonally leased Tui flights from Europe. They are not needed in the winter. German Travel Group owns 49% of Sunwing Travel Group.

“We combine two companies with strong brands that fully complement each other,” says WestJet boss Van Honesproch. The Sunwings Airlines aircraft has 22 Boeing 737-800 and six Boeing 737 Max 8. WestJet has 44 Boeing 737-700, 38 Boeing 737-800, 14 Boeing 737 Max 8 and six Boeing 787 787 aircraft.