Automotive Business: Lemonade offers IT tariff in USA

US insurance company Lemonade launches IT tariff in the US. According to the company, this is designed so that American drivers with safe driving habits and low average mileage will pay lower premiums. The same applies to owners of environmentally friendly electric and hybrid cars. The new tariff will initially be introduced in Illinois, but will be rolled out across the USA.

Additionally, Lemonade remains committed to disinvesting in fossil fuel and polluting industries and creating incentives to reduce carbon dioxide overall. 2 -Reducing emissions. According to the company's statement, there should be, among other things, better prices and coverage for electric and hybrid cars.

“We wanted to create a product that not only redefines the way customers buy car insurance, manage their policies, and file claims, but also does something good for the planet. Since we can't (yet) completely go without cars, we help offset our emissions Carbon emitted by our customers through financing ongoing reforestation. Using information technology in our application allows us to estimate the amount of carbon dioxide 2 It is released every time you drive. “So we can plant trees accordingly,” he commented. Weininger teaCEO and Co-Founder of Lemonade.

It was only at the beginning of August that the young entrepreneurs created a media sensation with their semi-annual numbers: huge increases in numbers and premiums per client, but still a significant loss in overall profit; Net losses have doubled.

