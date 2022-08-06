August 06, 2022 Ominous and Legendary Raid Hotfixes

Shortly before the weekend, there was another batch of hotfixes for WoW: Shadowlands. Blizzard developers are using this again to fix issues in the ill-fated version of Nathria and in some Mythic Plus dungeons.
Last night, August 5-6, 2022, there was another batch of WoW: Shadowlands hotfixes. Blizzard developers are using this again to fix issues in the ill-fated version of Nathria and in some Mythic Plus dungeons.
Here are the highlights:
- Fateful raids: Fixed a bug that caused client and server latency after defeating bosses.
- Fateful raids – Petty cash: attack painful memories Sin echoes can cause performance problems. The problem has also been fixed.
- Grimrail warehouse: captain throws gromcar reckless cutting Now even rarer.
- iron basins: fix a bug that caused Gate barrier From Siegemaster Olugar can “hook” to players.
- Karazan: Attumen’s dash and the energy of unsettled values are no longer aimed at pets.
- Karazan: Re-application of “Predator Mana” destroy the essenceWhen the mana pool is full. In addition, her energy vacuum now deals 65 percent less damage. Finally, they now burn as much mana as possible.
- Modify the effects of some attacks in different dungeons to make it easier to read.
WOW: Hotfixes from August 06, 2022 – Patch Notes
Dungeons and Raids
- Estimated raids
- Fixed an issue that could cause the client and server to delay after defeating bosses.
- Fortress stricken scattered
- Sir Dinathrios
- Client and server performance is improved due to the echo of painful memories.
- Sir Dinathrios
- legendary +
- Grimrail warehouse
- Reckless shots from Captain Gromkar will now be thrown less frequently.
- Skylord is available
- Improved visual effect on Spinning Spear.
- iron basins
- Fixed an issue where Siegemaster Olugar’s Gatecrasher could get stuck on players.
- Prayers for Nokgar
- The burning arrows now have a visual effect indicating where they will affect.
- Back to Karazan: Lower
- Optimized visual effect on ghost enhancer pennies from the sky.
- Lord Crispin Ference’s Will Breaker is now much clearer.
- Otman the hunter
- The spectral charge no longer harms pets.
- Back to Karazan: Upper
- Value
- Fixed an issue causing Volatile Energy to install on pets.
- predator mana
- The Mana Devourer will once again cast the Decimating Essence upon reaching full Mana.
- Reduced empty energy damage by 65%.
- Fixed an issue causing Coalesce Power to drain more mana than intended.
- Value
- Grimrail warehouse
“Prone to fits of apathy. Zombie ninja. Entrepreneur. Organizer. Evil travel aficionado. Coffee practitioner. Beer lover.”