August 06, 2022 Ominous and Legendary Raid Hotfixes

August 6, 2022
Shortly before the weekend, there was another batch of hotfixes for WoW: Shadowlands. Blizzard developers are using this again to fix issues in the ill-fated version of Nathria and in some Mythic Plus dungeons.

Here are the highlights:

  • Fateful raids: Fixed a bug that caused client and server latency after defeating bosses.
  • Fateful raids – Petty cash: attack painful memories Sin echoes can cause performance problems. The problem has also been fixed.
  • Grimrail warehouse: captain throws gromcar reckless cutting Now even rarer.
  • iron basins: fix a bug that caused Gate barrier From Siegemaster Olugar can “hook” to players.
  • Karazan: Attumen’s dash and the energy of unsettled values ​​are no longer aimed at pets.
  • Karazan: Re-application of “Predator Mana” destroy the essenceWhen the mana pool is full. In addition, her energy vacuum now deals 65 percent less damage. Finally, they now burn as much mana as possible.
  • Modify the effects of some attacks in different dungeons to make it easier to read.
