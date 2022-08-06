August 06, 2022 Ominous and Legendary Raid Hotfixes

Last night, August 5-6, 2022, there was another batch of WoW: Shadowlands hotfixes. Blizzard developers are using this again to fix issues in the ill-fated version of Nathria and in some Mythic Plus dungeons.

Here are the highlights:

Fateful raids : Fixed a bug that caused client and server latency after defeating bosses.

: Fixed a bug that caused client and server latency after defeating bosses. Fateful raids – Petty cash : attack painful memories Sin echoes can cause performance problems. The problem has also been fixed.

: attack Sin echoes can cause performance problems. The problem has also been fixed. Grimrail warehouse : captain throws gromcar reckless cutting Now even rarer.

: captain throws gromcar Now even rarer. iron basins : fix a bug that caused Gate barrier From Siegemaster Olugar can “hook” to players.

: fix a bug that caused From Siegemaster Olugar can “hook” to players. Karazan : Attumen’s dash and the energy of unsettled values ​​are no longer aimed at pets.

: Attumen’s dash and the energy of unsettled values ​​are no longer aimed at pets. Karazan : Re-application of “Predator Mana” destroy the essence When the mana pool is full. In addition, her energy vacuum now deals 65 percent less damage. Finally, they now burn as much mana as possible.

: Re-application of “Predator Mana” When the mana pool is full. In addition, her energy vacuum now deals 65 percent less damage. Finally, they now burn as much mana as possible. Modify the effects of some attacks in different dungeons to make it easier to read.

WOW: Hotfixes from August 06, 2022 – Patch Notes

Dungeons and Raids

Estimated raids Fixed an issue that could cause the client and server to delay after defeating bosses. Fortress stricken scattered Sir Dinathrios Client and server performance is improved due to the echo of painful memories.

