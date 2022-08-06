New client beta supports Nintendo Switch Joy-Con

Anyone who’s felt the need to play PC games with Nintendo’s Joy-Con controllers has been able to do so since August 4th — at least as far as Valve’s Steam DRM client is concerned. In the recently released beta, this provides support for console controllers – either individually or in pairs. Also, Valve gave in last interview to the Steam Client Beta Group to improve support for Switch Online consoles. The Related input devices For NES, SNES, N64, and Sega’s Mega Drive are available exclusively to Switch Online subscribers. On August 5, Valve introduced a fix that wasn’t explained in detail.

Steam also supports many other consoles

Games purchased on Steam can always be played using an Xbox 360 console or an Xbox One (Elite) console. Sony’s Dualshock 4 (PS4) has also been on Steam’s compatibility list since 2016, which was expanded to the Switch Pro controller in 2018. The PS5’s Dualshock 4 V2 controller can be used for several Steam games since April 2021, as has been recognized on a large number of Logitech and HORI consoles.

But if you don’t want to rely on Steam for console support, you can also specifically search for it in the sales platform Play with full controller support searching for. Search here currently returns over 32,000 results. Incidentally, Valve discontinued production of its Steam console at the end of 2019; The group sold the remainder of the input device for €5.50 each.

Source: via Eurogamer