X670E, X670, B650, DDR5-9400: Update Makes AIDA64 Ready for New Series Products

X670E, X670 and B650 chipsets for AM5 platform, AMD Ryzen 7000 aka Raphael, Core i 13000 series aka Raptor Lake, DDR5 memory with speeds up to 9400Mbps, the latest update makes AIDA64 v6 .75.6111 already ready Go for future technologies and series products.
Ryzen 7000 and Core i 13000 as well as the Atom P and S series.
In addition to the platform and platform control axes (PCHFor AMD’s upcoming desktop processors Ryzen 9 7950X, 7900X, Ryzen 7 7700X, and Ryzen 5 7600X, which will be released on September 15, the 13th generation Intel Xe integrated graphics unit will receive initial support from AIDA64 beta. In addition, the alias for the Atom P, S series Parker Ridge and Snow Ridge is recognized and read accordingly.
DDR5 memory up to 9400MB/s
the official Release Notes It also promises some pies in the sky when it comes to RAM in the form of support to recognize memory modules with DDR5-7400, -7800, -8200, -8600, -9000, and -9400.
There is also support for the latest memory controllers, the so-called embedded memory controllers (IMC), from AMD and Intel as well as for new motherboards from Asus, ASRock, Gigabyte and MSI.
In addition to getting better acquainted with Barcelo-U and Cezanne, mandatory improvements and bug fixes are also included in the latest pre-release version of the popular system tool.
AIDA64 v6.75.6111 Beta and stable version 6.76.6100 can be downloaded as usual from the ComputerBase download area just below this message.
In addition to AIDA64, it is also recommended to use the HWiNFO monitoring tool, which is also linked accordingly.
AIDA64 is a comprehensive system, diagnostic, and benchmark software for Windows.
HWiNFO provides information about all computer hardware components and their condition.
