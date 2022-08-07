X670E, X670, B650, DDR5-9400: Update Makes AIDA64 Ready for New Series Products

Photo: FinalWire

X670E, X670 and B650 chipsets for AM5 platform, AMD Ryzen 7000 aka Raphael, Core i 13000 series aka Raptor Lake, DDR5 memory with speeds up to 9400Mbps, the latest update makes AIDA64 v6 .75.6111 already ready Go for future technologies and series products.

Ryzen 7000 and Core i 13000 as well as the Atom P and S series.

In addition to the platform and platform control axes (PCHFor AMD’s upcoming desktop processors Ryzen 9 7950X, 7900X, Ryzen 7 7700X, and Ryzen 5 7600X, which will be released on September 15, the 13th generation Intel Xe integrated graphics unit will receive initial support from AIDA64 beta. In addition, the alias for the Atom P, S series Parker Ridge and Snow Ridge is recognized and read accordingly.

DDR5 memory up to 9400MB/s

the official Release Notes It also promises some pies in the sky when it comes to RAM in the form of support to recognize memory modules with DDR5-7400, -7800, -8200, -8600, -9000, and -9400.

There is also support for the latest memory controllers, the so-called embedded memory controllers (IMC), from AMD and Intel as well as for new motherboards from Asus, ASRock, Gigabyte and MSI.

AIDA64 v6.75.6111 Beta إصدار Release Notes

Hardware Monitoring / New Items: VDDIO, VDD Misc voltages

GPU Information for Intel Raptor Lake

Motherboard Sensor Information for ASRock B660M-STX

Motherboard sensor information for Gigabyte AMX X570

Select Intel Atom C5100 and C5300 series (also known as Parker Ridge)

Select Intel Atom P5300, P5700, and P5900 series (also known as Snow Ridge)

DDR5-5000, DDR5-5400, DDR5-5800, DDR5-6200, DDR5-6600, DDR5-7000, DDR5-7400, DDR5-7800, DDR5-8200, DDR5-8600, DDR5-9000, DDR5-9400 Memory Modules

Fixed: Selecting AMD Barcelo, Cezanne

Fixed: Intel Raptor Lake IMC chipset information

Fixed: DDR5 SPD Bank Switch for AMD K19.1, K19.4, K19.6, K19.7

Fixed: Detect DRAM timings for AMD K17.9, K17.10, K19.1, K19.4, K19.5, K19.6, K19.7 IMC

Fixed: DRAM: BCLK Ratio Detection for AMD K17.9, K17.10, K19.1, K19.4, K19.6, K19.7 IMC

FIXED: Sensor information specific to the motherboard for Asus B660, Z690 . series

FIXED: Sensor information for the motherboard for Asus Prime X570-Pro

FIXED: Sensor information for Asus ROG Strix X570-E/F/I gaming motherboard

FIXED: Sensor information specific to the motherboard for the Asus TUF Gaming B550M-E Series

FIXED: Motherboard specific sensor information for MSI B650, X670, and X670E series

Removed: Intel PCH Diode Temperature Measurement on Huananzhi X99-8M-F

In addition to getting better acquainted with Barcelo-U and Cezanne, mandatory improvements and bug fixes are also included in the latest pre-release version of the popular system tool.

Download on ComputerBase

AIDA64 v6.75.6111 Beta and stable version 6.76.6100 can be downloaded as usual from the ComputerBase download area just below this message.

In addition to AIDA64, it is also recommended to use the HWiNFO monitoring tool, which is also linked accordingly.