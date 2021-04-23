At home in Basel – injury: Steingruber is not in the overall final – sport

Julia Stingerruber must quit the European Championship in Basel in the all-out final on Friday. Eastern Swiss women want to take it easy.

Due to muscle problems in his left thigh, Steingruber will not reach the final of the Top 24. The 2015 European champion suffered an injury while training a few days earlier.

In qualifying on Wednesday, she started with a bandage on her thigh. “I’m very disappointed to be unable to participate in the All-Inclusive Final.” After the competition, Stingerbruber said, “I was really looking forward to it – especially because it is a European championship on our soil.”

Hope for the device finals

Avoiding steingruber is a precaution. St. Gallen residents focus on the weekend equipment finals; On Saturdays to jump, on Sundays on the ground. She has an excellent chance to win a medal, especially in jumping. This would have been far-fetched for them in the mass event.

Steingruber is not the only high-profile absentee in the overall final. Larisa Yourdach also refuses to start. The Romanian, who won a ticket to the Olympics thanks to third place in the qualifiers, had to go to hospital on Wednesday after competing with a kidney injury.