GC turns the match against Thun from 0: 1 to 3: 1 and heads towards the Super League

The Grasshoppers can prepare for their Super League comeback in two years. In the direct ascent venue duel, GC defeated FC Thun 3: 1 and increased its utility in the table to seven points with five rounds to go.

Grasshoppers didn’t always shine in the promotional race the last few weeks. There was, for example, the final rehearsal of the first match against Thun at the bottom line of the Challenge Chiaso League on Tuesday, which ended with a disappointing 2-2 score for Zurich. The people of Zurich on Friday evening showed a different face in front of the 100 spectators, and were ready for the point, thus being allowed to plan their return to the Premier League soon.

The first duel with Thon had the worst possible start for GC. Seven minutes later, the Bernese Oberland guest offered their first match opportunity through Salih Shehadeh. João Pereira’s team responded to a setback in the style of the sovereign captain of the Challenge League and found the deserved equalizer by Dominik Schmid shortly before the end of the first half.

Kyasu makes it sexy again at the bottom of the table

In the second half, Ermir Lingani (51) got the three points that should mean direct promotion to Zurich after some great preparations for Shakalim Deemhasag and Peter Pusic (62nd). Seven points over Pursuit Thun, who in turn has five points in the rest of the competition, will not lose GC in the last five rounds.

In the battle against relegation, FC Chiasso celebrated an unexpected and very important 2-1 victory at Lausanne-Ouchy Stadium. Thanks to the three points, Ticino’s last set reached one point with Neuchâtel Zamax, who lost 3-0 at Schaffhausen. After one year of relegation from the Premier League, Neuchâtel players are also threatened with banishment from the second-highest league in Switzerland.

