Astronauts discover new cracks in the Russian part of the International Space Station | Science

MOSCOW – New cracks have been discovered in an old module of the International Space Station (ISS). Vladimir Solovyov, flight director for the Russian part of the International Space Station, told RIA Novosti state agency on Monday that he did not like the situation.

The cracks were found during the measurement of the station in the oldest unit “Sarga” (Dawn). The affected areas had not yet been opened so that air could escape there. The expert said that this could happen over time.

Russia’s ISS sector systems are largely worn out. Solovyov said manufacturers give no guarantee that it will not fail after 2025.

Space travelers aboard the International Space Station have been suffering from leaks in the Russian “Zvezda” (star) module for months. There was also a drop in pressure there at times. Some of these places are closed. The search for more holes continues. The Russian space agency Roscosmos confirmed that there was no danger to the crew.

Discussions are currently underway about how long the humanity outpost, which operates jointly with the United States and other countries, should be used at an altitude of about 400 km. The contract expires in 2024.