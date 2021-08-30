Jupiter (m / f / d) | Max Planck Society

Announcement No.: 08/21/30 / D Job offer on August 30, 2021

The Max Planck Institute for Biophysics is a leading international research institute that uses biophysical, biochemical and computer-aided methods to explore the structure, dynamics, and function of cellular systems at the molecular level. It consists of four academic departments, several research groups and core academic institutions, with a total of about 200 employees from more than 25 countries.

We are looking for it 1. November 2021 Buyer (m/f/d) As an alternative to full- or part-time parental leave.

Your area of ​​responsibility

It includes the independent processing of all tasks in this field, in particular:

Carry out and ensure compliant procurement in accordance with Federal Procurement Law and European Union Law

Providing advice for knowledge and participation in the conclusion of purchase, leasing, maintenance and other service contracts, especially with foreign companies

Preparing and implementing national and international tenders

Processing orders and invoices including documentation and booking invoices for delivery and services in individual cases

Responsible handling of service interruptions and delivery

Preparing service contracts and labor

We assume

Successful completion of technical college education in the field of general administration or equivalent knowledge and skills

Knowledge of legal foundations in the field of public procurement (VgV, UVgO, VOB / A), in the areas of contract law, national and international procurement as well as customs, foreign trade and tax law as well as many years of experience in their application is an advantage

Good knowledge of SAP® R3 business software system, especially MM and EBP

Very good knowledge of both spoken and written German and English

Negotiation skills, enthusiasm, initiative, diligence and a sense of responsibility

we offer

position is 01. November 2021 It must be filled for a period of parental leave of at least one year and possibly longer.

We offer you an interesting job in an international scientific environment, where payment is based on your training, experience up to E 10 TVöD (Federal Government) and the usual social benefits in the public service. The position can also be held part-time.

The Max Planck Society strives to achieve gender equality and diversity. We welcome applications from all backgrounds.

Your application letter

Please send requests via 20. September 2021 to the following address, preferably summarized in a PDF to:

[email protected]

Call

Max Planck Institute for Biophysics

Administration and public services

Max von Laustrasse 3

60438 Frankfurt am Main