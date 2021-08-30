Jupiter (m / f / d) | Max Planck Society

Announcement No.: 08/21/30 / D
Job offer on August 30, 2021
The Max Planck Institute for Biophysics is a leading international research institute that uses biophysical, biochemical and computer-aided methods to explore the structure, dynamics, and function of cellular systems at the molecular level. It consists of four academic departments, several research groups and core academic institutions, with a total of about 200 employees from more than 25 countries.
We are looking for it 1. November 2021 Buyer (m/f/d) As an alternative to full- or part-time parental leave.
Your area of responsibility
It includes the independent processing of all tasks in this field, in particular:
- Carry out and ensure compliant procurement in accordance with Federal Procurement Law and European Union Law
- Providing advice for knowledge and participation in the conclusion of purchase, leasing, maintenance and other service contracts, especially with foreign companies
- Preparing and implementing national and international tenders
- Processing orders and invoices including documentation and booking invoices for delivery and services in individual cases
- Responsible handling of service interruptions and delivery
- Preparing service contracts and labor
We assume
- Successful completion of technical college education in the field of general administration or equivalent knowledge and skills
- Knowledge of legal foundations in the field of public procurement (VgV, UVgO, VOB / A), in the areas of contract law, national and international procurement as well as customs, foreign trade and tax law as well as many years of experience in their application is an advantage
- Good knowledge of SAP® R3 business software system, especially MM and EBP
- Very good knowledge of both spoken and written German and English
- Negotiation skills, enthusiasm, initiative, diligence and a sense of responsibility
we offer
position is 01. November 2021 It must be filled for a period of parental leave of at least one year and possibly longer.
We offer you an interesting job in an international scientific environment, where payment is based on your training, experience up to E 10 TVöD (Federal Government) and the usual social benefits in the public service. The position can also be held part-time.
The Max Planck Society strives to achieve gender equality and diversity. We welcome applications from all backgrounds.
Your application letter
Please send requests via 20. September 2021 to the following address, preferably summarized in a PDF to:
Call
Max Planck Institute for Biophysics
Administration and public services
Max von Laustrasse 3
60438 Frankfurt am Main