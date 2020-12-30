science

ArianeSpace launches a French military spy satellite on a Soyuz missile until 2020

Arianespace launched a new French Army reconnaissance satellite in orbit on Tuesday (29 December), in reference to the 2020 European launch provider’s final mission.

Russian made Soyuz missile The satellite, named Optical Space Component 2 (or Composante Spatiale Optique 2, CSO-2, in French) was launched from Guyana Space Center In Kourou, French Guiana in South America. Takeoff at 11:42 AM EST (1642 GMT) after a one-day delay due to bad weather.

