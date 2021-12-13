Alexa.com: Amazon’s ranking page will be discontinued next year



Since 1996, Alexa.com has been a site that collects data about many services and generates a rating. A few years after its foundation, the company was established by Amazon taken over. The service will soon cease after 25 years.





Operators have it all in one support login communication. The service should be available until April 2022. As of May 1, it will not be possible to register and access data. Since December 8th, new users can no longer get subscriptions. However, existing memberships will continue to be settled until April 2022. The reason why Amazon will close the service soon is still unclear.



The service has become irrelevant over time

Alexa.com rates websites based on their protected traffic and creates a ranking from the data collected. This enabled websites to be compared all over the world. Over time, the service has been expanded to include various analysis functions for search engine optimization (SEO). A paid subscription is required to view stats. Since stats and ratings are based on estimates rather than exact data, Alexa.com has apparently lost its relevance.

If you still have an active subscription and would like to export the data, you can access the stats until May 1, 2022. The export can be done directly via the various subpages. The list can be divided this side You find.

The order page was acquired by Amazon in 1999. The mail order company paid $250 million for it. Alexa.com should help you find your way around the internet. At that time, many website operators tried to get as high as possible in Alexa’s ranking.

See also: