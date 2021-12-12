ReLink is back with a trailer

It’s been a good year since I’ve done something Granblue Fantasy: ReLink he heard. Now the action RPG is back with a new trailer.

in a Granblue Fantasy: ReLink Meet the Dragon Knights – Lancelot, Vine, Percival and Siegfried – who have unique skills and arts. With the power of the main enemy of the Ancient Dragon, a unique multiplayer game awaits you here, where the battles develop through cooperation between characters.

Plus, they promise lovingly designed landscapes that don’t intentionally seek realism, but score with details and things that make you feel the wind off the deck of an airship, for example. For the first time you visit in Granblue Fantasy: ReLink Picturesque towns struggle across vast hills and you’ll discover more on this journey.

Additionally, the characters have been meticulously translated into 3D, complete with painterly lighting and shading techniques. The character models and their equipped weapons are carefully designed to be appreciated from every angle. Equal attention was paid to facial expressions to ensure that the entire crew looked lively throughout the adventure.

Granblue Fantasy: ReLink It will continue to appear next year on PS5 and PS4.