Afghan women are at the mercy of politics

From current books: read excerpts from



We didn’t succeed!

A few weeks after the withdrawal of NATO forces in August 2021, it was enough for the Taliban to gradually wrest from women all the successes they had achieved in recent years. The concessions extracted from the Taliban during the so-called first peace talks in 2013-14 turned out to be what they were from the start: lip service. The Taliban only understood the fears of the negotiating partners and instead anxiously awaited the day when they would regain control of the entire country.

This came as no real surprise to those who had followed previous calls from international and local human rights and women’s organizations. Because they have long been paying attention to what was happening in the provinces that the Taliban controlled or did not relinquish long before Kabul. In more than half of the 34 Afghan provinces, the precarious situation of women has not changed anyway. And this is also part of the truth: if you look at the fate of Afghan women who live outside the big cities, it becomes clear how many women have actually been able to take advantage of the few opportunities that arose in the last 20s. years of the apostles. Even under the eyes of the West, neither the ambitious goal of helping Afghan women achieve equality nor the idea that human rights also apply to women can be firmly established nationwide. For years, billions in aid money has been paid unconditionally to the Afghan government in the name of empowering women, stoking corruption rather than actually benefiting women. Not only has the international community failed miserably in this regard.

Once again, it is primarily Afghan women who bear the brunt of this reckless international policy. The few who benefited from the uprising during the international military operations are once again the victims of the misogynistic Taliban and are defenseless at the mercy of the patriarchal Afghan social system. Internationally, this is quite unfortunate, but no one feels responsible and takes responsibility for it. In the course of the evacuations, not only local employees of international organizations but also people who worked in civil society, media, culture or science were allowed to leave the country, but the majority of Afghan women do not have this privilege.