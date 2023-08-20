Afghan women are at the mercy of politics

Posted on by Faye Stephens

We didn’t succeed!

A few weeks after the withdrawal of NATO forces in August 2021, it was enough for the Taliban to gradually wrest from women all the successes they had achieved in recent years. The concessions extracted from the Taliban during the so-called first peace talks in 2013-14 turned out to be what they were from the start: lip service. The Taliban only understood the fears of the negotiating partners and instead anxiously awaited the day when they would regain control of the entire country.

