Aerotek’s European scientific and clinical work becomes operational

The new engineering and scientific brand expands customer opportunities and expands the global footprint

the subjectToday, the leader in engineering and scientific services and talent solutions, announced the rebranding of its scientific and clinical service serving Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) to Actalent. Both are companies that operate the Allegis Group, the global leader in talent solutions.

Actalent was launched as a new brand last year, by merging the engineering and science divisions of Aerotek and EASi, an engineering and science services company. At the same time, Aerotek has focused its business on staffing and workforce solutions in the areas of manufacturing, logistics, construction, aviation and facilities management. Aerotek’s European scientific and clinical business, which provides a portfolio of talent solutions to life sciences companies across Europe, the Middle East and Africa, enhances Actalent’s existing engineering services in Europe.

Amir Al-Agouz, Head of European Operations at Actalent, said: “We are very excited to bring together Aerotek’s scientific and clinical divisions under the Actalent brand. Together we will be able to offer more opportunities to our customers in EMEA and meet the growing demand for technical knowledge, our teams and our delivery centers. In the UK and Switzerland spanning the EMEA region we specialize in the life sciences. We are now excited to be part of a company focused on the unique needs of individuals and businesses dedicated to this field.”

2016 Allegis acquires Stamford Groupa Swiss talent solutions company based in Basel, Switzerland, which became part of Aerotek’s scientific and clinical business and is now part of Actalent.

“We were very excited to become part of the world’s leading talent solutions company following our acquisition by Allegis a few years ago,” said Nicole Groenefelder, Director of Actalent Operations in Switzerland and co-founder of the Stamford Group. Part of the Actalent brand due to their specialization in science and technology. I look forward to our customers in Switzerland and throughout Europe, the Middle East and Africa being able to take advantage of our service offerings.”

Actalent’s global scientific expertise includes skills in laboratory sciences, healthcare, and clinical research, as well as technical skills in product and manufacturing engineering, environmental, architectural and civil engineering, energy and facilities, construction management, and systems and software. Three business lines – Contract Talent, Managed Talent, and Engineering and Scientific Services – offer differentiated solutions to help clients solve their business challenges.

Actual President Chad Coyle said: “Together, we are a lot stronger. I am excited about the work that Amir’s teams have done to grow our scientific and clinical business in the EMEA region, and I look forward to the global growth we will achieve together. This is the last major step in forming Actalent and it is A very exciting period for us as a new company. Not only do we now have offices in North America, Europe and Asia, but we also have the opportunity to serve our clients around the world wherever and whenever their science and technology initiatives need our support.”

About Actalent

Actalent combines passion and purpose. We support major engineering and scientific initiatives that are changing the way companies operate around the world. With nearly 40 years of experience, our scalable engineering and scientific services and talent solutions provide the expertise our clients need to rise to the next level. Actalent’s global footprint and flexible delivery models ensure access to a highly skilled workforce, whenever and wherever you need it. Follow us LinkedIn Find out more atactalentservices.com.

Actalent is an operating company of the Allegis Group, the world’s leading provider of talent solutions.

