Spring is as cold as it has been since 2013

This year’s spring has been the coldest in many places in Switzerland since 2013. Despite the cooler temperatures, the sun has shone more frequently in spring 2021 than average.

As announced by SRF Meteo Tuesday at the start of the summer meteorological start, it was also dry this spring in the east and south of the country. In Ticino in particular, the drought lasted from March to April, resulting in individual wildfires.

It was cooler or colder like this year in spring 2013 in the central plateau and on the southern side of the Alps. It’s been as cold in some areas this spring as it hasn’t since 1987, for example in Sion VS and Elm GL. At the Säntis gauge site too, you have to go back to 1987 to find a cooler spring. In the spring of 2021, it’s very cold in the high mountains as well.

But intermittently, in the spring of 2021 it became warm or almost hot on different occasions: on March 31, the thermometer in Gronow, Jr. and Basel reached 25 degrees. At the beginning of April, Ticino recorded warm temperatures, for example the Biasca TI measurement station with 27.6 degrees.

The thermometer showed the hottest temperature so far this year on May 9, Mother’s Day, in Basel. 28.6 degrees were measured there.

As Meteonews announced Tuesday in its May balance sheet, this month averaged 2.5 to 3.5 degrees Celsius in the north and about 1 degree Celsius in the south. That makes May 2021 one of the most wonderful of the past 30 years, according to Meteonews.

