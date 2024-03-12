A quick look at the entire AM series – AM Science Forum Posted by Fraunhofer on May 16 in…

Erfurt Trade Fair

document

PM10-RPT-2024-Fraunhofer_120324.pdf

PDF – 676 ​​KB

The entire AM series at a glance

AM Science Forum Posted by Fraunhofer on May 16 in Rapid.Tech 3D

(Erfurt, March 12, 2024). The large-scale hand will draw attention to the achievements of Fraunhofer's field of additive manufacturing at Rapid.Tech 3D 2024. The hand represents, on the one hand, the FingerKIT project, which makes it possible for the first time to produce mobile finger joint implants, and, on the other hand, represents Fraunhofer's general philosophy of oriented research Application and practice. The researchers will present current examples from the field of additive manufacturing at the AM Science by Fraunhofer Forum on May 16 at the dedicated Rapid.Tech 3D conference and at the exhibition throughout the event days.

For the first time, a fully automated process for implanting 3D-printed mobile finger joints

In the FingerKIT project mentioned at the beginning, five Fraunhofer institutes worked together to enable, for the first time, a consistent and automated chain of processes for the production of individual and mobile finger joint implants – from design to production to certification-compliant testing. About this Dr. Philipp Emgrund from Fraunhofer IAPT will report at the forum.

“The lecture explains what Fraunhofer Additive Manufacturing is all about: we look at the additive manufacturing chain as a whole and support successful manufacturing through applications-oriented research. We focus on innovations in the areas of software, simulation, materials and technologies as well as post-processing and quality assurance. This is also reflected in The agenda of our forum this year. Bernhard Müller, spokesperson for Fraunhofer Additive Manufacturing in the Efficiency Area and member of the Rapid.Tech 3D Advisory Board.

Fast simulation of the optimized LPBF process

Thomas Topel from Fraunhofer IWU presents a new approach to software-driven chain processes in laser beam-based powder bed melting (LPBF). It shows how simulations can be accelerated in order to quickly obtain optimized process parameters.

4D printed shape memory foams and bio-based foams

The close links between the individual links of the AM series, for example between material and technology innovations, are demonstrated, among other things, by the lectures of Dr. Dilip Chalicery of Fraunhofer IAP and Patrick Springer of Fraunhofer IPA. doctor. Chaliceri reports on the production of shape memory polymers using 4D printing. This allows targeted functional changes to be made in polyurethane foams when certain environmental parameters change. In the future, other materials can also be “programmed”, thus expanding the potential applications of 4D printing.

Patrick Springer presents a new extrusion-based additive manufacturing process. Bio-based polymer filaments loaded with a physical blowing agent are used. In this way, low-density polymer foams that were not 3D printable using previous methods can be produced.

Alternative AM processes and defect detection using AI

How the parameters of the transition zone between different materials in multi-material powder bed fusion should be designed is the topic of the lecture given by Timo Schröder from Fraunhofer IGCV. In addition to laser beam based powder melting (LPBF) as the dominant process for the production of additive metal components, there are alternatives that specifically allow the processing of non-weldable materials thus eliminating the weak point of the LPBF process. doctor. Thomas Studnitzky of Fraunhofer IFAM provides an overview of these alternative technologies.

In addition to developments in software, materials, and technology, there has been increasing emphasis on rapid and safe testing methods to ensure additive process quality. Artificial intelligence (AI) plays an increasingly important role in this, as Luc Schuler from the Fraunhofer Institute ILT explains in his lecture. It provides insight into LPBF quality assurance methods and also introduces a new method for detecting defects in the LPBF process. A high-resolution linear scan camera and a pre-trained neural network are used.

There are exhibits and examples that can be viewed and discussed at the exhibition stand for additive manufacturing of Fraunhofer's area of ​​competence on all lecture topics as well as other AM developments.

About Fraunhofer’s field of expertise in additive manufacturing:

The Fraunhofer Competence Area for Additive Manufacturing brings together twenty Fraunhofer Institutes across Germany, which – focusing on different focus areas – deal with the subject of additive manufacturing and map the entire process chain.

More below: www.additive.fraunhofer.de

About Rapid.Tech 3D:

Over two decades, Rapid.Tech 3D has developed into the leading specialist AM event in Central Europe – with the specialist conference at its heart. This year the event will take place from May 14 to 16 at the Erfurt Trade Fair. More below: www.rapidtech-3d.de

About Messe Erfurt Limited Liability Company:

As the largest trade fair and conference site in central Germany, the Erfurt Trade Fair has established itself as a forum for companies, scientists, doctors, trade unions and many other institutions. More than 220 events, conferences, meetings, trade shows, corporate events and concerts are held here with more than 650,000 visitors each year. More below: www.messe-erfurt.de

Specialized media communication

Ina Reichel

-Freelance journalist-

Mobile: +49 172 602 94 78

[email protected]

welcome

Judith Kießling - Referentin Marketing & Kommunikation -

Messe Erfurt GmbH Gothaer Straße 34 99094 Erfurt Germany

Tel.: +49 361 400-1540 Fax: +49 361 400-1111

Geschäftsführer: Michael Kynast Aufsichtsratsvorsitzender: Wolfgang Tiefensee, Minister Amtsgericht Jena HRB 504079