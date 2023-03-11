A new study in JNCCN highlights the negative impact of continued exclusion…

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., March 10, 2023 (Reuters) /PRNewswire/

The researchers are calling for better inclusion of people of African and African descent in genetics studies to address inequities in prostate cancer outcomes.

New research in the March 2023 issue of JNCCN Journal of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network Highlighting how the lack of genomic research for people of African descent, particularly those from sub-Saharan Africa, hinders efforts to reduce inequality among people with cancer. In a first-time study, researchers evaluated the molecular genetic findings of 113 black South African men diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer to find evidence for increasing and possibly unique recommendations for genetic testing.

The researchers note that according to the GLOBOCON 2020 studies, the regions of the world most affected by prostate cancer deaths also include populations with significant African ancestry, such as the Caribbean and the Sahara region, with mortality rates 3.4 and 2.5 times higher. compared to the United States, respectively. In the United States, African American men are 2.3 to 5 times more likely to die from prostate cancer than their non-African American peers.

“Although men of African descent have the highest rates of aggressive prostate cancer and associated mortality worldwide, no modified testing criteria have been established for this high-risk population due to a lack of available data,” said the principal investigator. Kazem Ghaibi holds a MD from the University of Sydney, Australia. “This study opens the door to setting new standards and gives men of African descent hope that germ-line testing can alter current disparities in clinical outcomes.”

The lead researcher added: “The African diaspora is very diverse, so I would caution against regarding populations that are more genetically diverse as ‘unique’.” Vanessa M. Hayes, also holds PhDs from the University of Sydney and the University of Pretoria in South Africa. “What we need is a concerted grassroots integration effort. We need to develop standards based on population-specific knowledge. We encourage providers of cancer treatment and germline testing to create a research and development department tailored to Africa. We need to move away from a one-size-fits-all approach to cancer care.” Prostate; African solutions must address Africa-related disparities in prostate cancer outcomes.”

The study analyzed 21,899 single-nucleotide variants, 4,626 small insertions and deletions, and 73 structural variants in 20 genes from 113 patients. After initially excluding known variants no carcinogenic, they found 38 mutations in 52 patients. A total of 17 pathogenic (4) and potentially oncogenic (13) variants were identified. The rate of 5.6% of rare carcinogenic variants in this population was significantly lower than the established rate of 11.8% for non-African patients with confirmed metastatic prostate cancer, indicating lower sensitivity of existing gene panels for risk assessment in these patients.

“This study confirms the low clinical benefit (30%) of the most widely used germline test panels currently in use in males of African descent, largely due to the minimal involvement of these groups in the development of the panels,” Samuel L. Washington III, MD, MAS, assistant professor of urology; Epidemiology and Biostatistics, University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) Helen Diller Comprehensive Familial Cancer Centerwho was not involved in this research.

Dr. Washington, who is also a member of the NCCN Committee For Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN® Guidelines) for Early Detection of Prostate Cancer He continued, “This study confirms two key areas: 1) it provides additional evidence for the need for greater inclusivity in the development of genetic panels, and 2) it acknowledges that disparities in outcomes for males of African descent that are not solely due to can be explained by findings in 113 black men.” from South Africa.Although the NCCN’s guidelines for prostate cancer screening identify Black/African Americans as a risk factor, the panel notes that poor access to care, social determinants of health/social risk, and heritable genes also contribute to these observations.I look forward to more From research in this area to exploring how we can push the boundaries of our current tools to better reflect the populations we serve.”

