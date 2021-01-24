A Frontier Airlines passenger complains about a sick passenger and tells he must drive



A passenger on a Frontier Airlines flight was coughing and sneezing, and when the passenger in front of him complained to the stewardess, the passenger was told he had the option to drive … and the exchange became hotter after that.

It fell Thursday on a flight from Miami to Philly. The passenger who filmed this video was in a 25C seat on a crowded flight. The passenger in row 26 directly behind him was sneezing and sneezing, so much so that a passenger in the 25C requested to move to the back of the plane.

He moved back, and after the plane had landed, the captain complained that the man in row 26 was clearly ill. A flight attendant stepped in and said, “You have a choice. You can drive your car if there is a problem,” adding, “You cannot tell people to get off the plane if they cough and sneeze.”

The passenger insisted, claiming that the other passenger was ill, and the flight attendant replied, “I am not a doctor.”

We were told that passengers had a temperature check at the gate before boarding the plane.

At one point, a flight attendant not shown in the video tells a passenger that he should be on the no-fly list and the flight attendant agrees that she sees. Once again, the captain watches during the exchange.