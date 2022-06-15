A decade of applied research and development in the UK

Fraunhofer Institute for Applied Solid State Physics IAF

In 2012, Fraunhofer CAP was formed as a subsidiary of Fraunhofer IAF and assigned to Fraunhofer UK, the UK’s independent foreign Fraunhofer company. Since then, Europe’s second largest economy has benefited from the innovative research and development achievements that characterize the Fraunhofer Model. On 14 June 2022, Fraunhofer UK and Fraunhofer CAP celebrated their 10th anniversary with a grand reception at the Royal Society in London. Managing Director of the Fraunhofer IAF, Prof. Dr. Rudiger Quay personally.

On the occasion of the tenth anniversary of Fraunhofer’s presence in the United Kingdom (“UK”, United Kingdom), Fraunhofer UK Research Ltd. The Fraunhofer Center for Applied Photonics CAP, which also opened in Glasgow in 2012, hosted a reception at the Royal Society in London on 14 June 2022. Fraunhofer CAP maintains a special relationship with its parent institute: the Fraunhofer Institute for Applied Solid State Physics IAF. Its Managing Director Rüdiger Quay came to a very positive conclusion on the anniversary: ​​“Fraunhofer UK and Fraunhofer Kapp have written an impressive success story over the past 10 years, developing into an equally competent partner through first-class scientific work and intelligent management. This shows not the least Through our successful cooperation.For example,we have been fruitfully working together for years to make mid-infrared laser systems more powerful.We also maintain close exchange on the topic of quantum technologies, whose future importance for Europe as a technology location cannot be overestimated. The United Kingdom has a role model for internationalizing the Fraunhofer model.

Heads of British Institutions, Simon Andrews of Fraunhofer UK and Professor D. Martin Dawson of Fraunhofer CAP moderated the festivities. In addition to the president of the Fraunhofer Society, Prof. Reimund Neugebauer, and Professor Dr. Rüdiger Quay of Fraunhofer IAF also Prof. Dr. Peter Bruce of the Royal Society and Dr. Emma Le Francois, Researcher at Fraunhofer CAP, Professor Dr. Richard Jones of the University of Manchester, and Professor Dr. Sheila Rowan, Head of the Department of Physics at the University of Glasgow, Prof. Sir Peter Knight of the UK’s National Quantum Technology Program and Dr. John Lincoln, Managing Director of Optical Driving Group UK. Besides the speeches, the guests were able to visit an exciting exhibition with performances from the field of photonics.

Innovative research and development by Fraunhofer UK and Fraunhofer CAP

Since their founding in Glasgow in 2012, Fraunhofer UK and Fraunhofer Kapp have made valuable contributions to technological development in the UK. Through fruitful collaborations with British and global research institutes and commercial companies, the institutions have been able to actively participate in the international transfer of knowledge and technology. Fraunhofer CAP is a leading global developer of optoelectronics systems. Competencies range from designing, testing and characterizing systems and units to prototype production. By developing the latest laser and optical systems for applications in energy, security, environment, sensors, space travel, life sciences and quantum technologies, it has made a significant contribution to the sustainable improvement of technological sovereignty and social coexistence of Great Britain, Germany and Europe.

Fraunhofer UK, headquartered in Glasgow, Scotland, is one of eight independent international Fraunhofer companies in Europe, North and South America and Asia. It brings together Fraunhofer’s activities in the UK and enables direct exchange with the global Fraunhofer Network. Fraunhofer CAP was established in 2012 as a subsidiary of Fraunhofer IAF and is legally assigned to Fraunhofer UK.

Fraunhofer IAF would like to congratulate Fraunhofer UK and Fraunhofer CAP on their 10th anniversary and looks forward (at least) to another ten years of successful collaborations for the UK, Germany and Europe.

