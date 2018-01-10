Weston Planning and Zoning elects new chair

Weston’s Planning and Zoning Commission has appointed Democrat Ken Edgar as its new chairman.

At P&Z’s regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, Jan. 8, the group unanimously chose Edgar for the chairman’s position vacated by Tom Failla who was not re-elected in the November municipal election.

The commission unanimously voted for Republican Don Saltzman as vice chairman.

The current P&Z Commission is composed of Democrats Jane Connolly, Sally Korsh, Harry Falber, and Edgar. Republicans are Britta Lerner, Richard Wolf and Saltzman.

The commission also voted for Korsh, an attorney, to be a representative on the legal review committee.

The recently formed legal review committee is vetting candidates for Weston’s town counsel. Former Selectman Dennis Tracey is its chairman. In addition to Tracey and Korsh, other members are First Selectman Chris Spaulding, Town Administrator Jonathan Luiz, Land Use Director Tracy Kulikowski, and Board of Finance Chairman Steve Ezzes.

The legal review committee is serving in an advisory role to the selectmen in a search for Weston’s town attorney. The town is currently represented by Cohen and Wolf, an area law firm with offices in Bridgeport and Westport.

