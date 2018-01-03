Storm emergency preparedness tips for Weston

A winter storm watch is in effect for Weston and the region from late Wednesday night through Thursday evening. The National Weather Service says heavy snow and blowing snow is possible.

Plan on difficult travel conditions, including during the morning commute on Thursday. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches are likely, with higher amounts in excess of 6 inches possible.

The forecast calls for snow mainly after midnight tonight, with a steady temperature around 23 and wind chill values between 10 and 15. On Thursday, snow could be heavy at times with areas of blowing snow before noon. Northwest winds with gusts as high as 45 mph are possible.

Severe wind gusts could cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Tree limbs and power lines may be downed, causing scattered power outages.

Outage alerts and text reporting

Eversource customers can receive power outage and restoration updates by text, email and phone. Customers can also report an outage by text and receive on-demand text status updates on power restoration.

All questions about power outages and restoration times should be directed to Eversource at 1-800-286-2000. Customers can also send a power outage report to Eversource and receive updates via text messages on their cell phones.

Customers who want to take advantage of this option must first register their mobile device online at Eversource.com, or directly from their mobile phone by texting “REG” to 23129. Once registered, the company recommends customers add the outage text number to their contacts for quick access. Then, text “OUT” to that number when the power goes out and “STAT” to that number for updates.

Emergency storm preparation tips from Eversource: