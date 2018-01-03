Storm emergency preparedness tips for Weston

A winter storm watch is in effect for Weston and the region from late Wednesday night through Thursday evening. The National Weather Service says heavy snow and blowing snow is possible.
Plan on difficult travel conditions, including during the morning commute on Thursday. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches are likely, with higher amounts in excess of 6 inches possible.
The forecast calls for snow mainly after midnight tonight, with a steady temperature around 23 and wind chill values between 10 and 15. On Thursday, snow could be heavy at times with areas of blowing snow before noon. Northwest winds with gusts as high as 45 mph are possible.
Severe wind gusts could cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Tree limbs and power lines may be downed, causing scattered power outages.
Outage alerts and text reporting
Eversource customers can receive power outage and restoration updates by text, email and phone. Customers can also report an outage by text and receive on-demand text status updates on power restoration.
All questions about power outages and restoration times should be directed to Eversource at 1-800-286-2000. Customers can also send a power outage report to Eversource and receive updates via text messages on their cell phones.
Customers who want to take advantage of this option must first register their mobile device online at Eversource.com, or directly from their mobile phone by texting “REG” to 23129. Once registered, the company recommends customers add the outage text number to their contacts for quick access. Then, text “OUT” to that number when the power goes out and “STAT” to that number for updates.
Emergency storm preparation tips from Eversource:
- Build an Emergency Kit with essential items to meet the unique needs of your family. To help build your kit, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has a detailed checklist available.
- Eversource also has a storm safety checklist available to help you prepare and stay safe before, during and after a storm.
- Stock up on non-perishables, such as canned goods and pet food, and make sure you have adequate medical supplies and prescriptions for yourself and your pets.
- Pick up some paper goods: paper plates, paper towels, plastic ware. Turn the temperature controls on your refrigerator and freezer to the coldest setting to keep food cold in the event of a power outage.
- Fill several large containers with water for drinking and also fill the bath tub so you have water to flush your toilet. Keep flashlights, batteries, candles and matches on hand and make sure they are available throughout the house.
- Have a battery-powered radio available.
- Make sure you have fresh batteries that are the correct size for the flashlights and radio. Be sure there’s a first aid kit in the house.
- Fill your car with gasoline since you don’t know where you’ll have to go. Your car can also be a good place to get warm, as long as you keep it well ventilated and don’t go to sleep while it is running.
- Be prepared to cook outside. You can use charcoal or propane grills or even a camping cook stove if the power goes out. However, never bring grills inside!
- Have extra gasoline on hand if you own an electric generator.
- Place a list of emergency numbers near a phone (landline, since cordless phones don’t work during outages) and in your mobile phone: Red Cross, fire, police, family doctor.
- Invest in an Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS). During a momentary power outage, the UPS will continue to provide power to your personal computer. (A UPS is not designed to operate a computer indefinitely, only long enough to allow users time to save their work and shut down.
- Close off unused rooms to conserve heat. Open curtains and shades to let sunlight in; close them at night. Stock up on firewood.
- Plug sensitive computer and electronic equipment into surge suppressors or surge protectors. A surge suppressor diverts excessive electrical energy away from your equipment to an electrical “ground” where it disappears without doing any harm.