Opportunities were there for the Weston High field hockey team when it visited Joel Barlow.

The Trojans turned up the pressure in the second half in particular last Thursday, Oct. 19. The host’s defense refused to budge, however, as Weston came out on the short side of a 2-0 score.

“Barlow has a good team,” said Weston head coach Sam Jacobson. “I think we definitely gave them a run for their money a little bit there.”

The Falcons had a good opportunity of their own, coming with 18 minutes left in the first half. A penalty corner set up a goal by Emma Boland, giving the hosts the lead for good.

Barlow repeatedly tested the Trojans for the rest of the half. Goalie Carolyn Zech was up to the challenge.

“Carolyn did awesome,” said Jacobson, noting 11 saves. “She always does.”

Down 1-0, the Trojans were more aggressive at the start of the second half in Barlow’s circle, and were awarded several corners of their own but came up empty.

With 13:06 left to play, the Trojans were caught a bit off guard. Boland managed her second goal to give the Falcons some insurance.

“Their goals were just lapses in our transition,” said Jacobson. “I think they found the holes when we were transitioning. They took it down really fast and they were able to find those holes.”

Weston kept battling until the final horn sounded, but to no avail.

Despite the loss, Jacobson was pleased that a number of players managed to take shots and praised the play of Sophie Van Koppen, Haley Ballieux and Morgan Schramm in particular.

Weston, now 2-9-2 overall, finishes the season this week.