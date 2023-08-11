755 refugees cross the English Channel irregularly in a single day

Status: 08/11/2023 5:20 pm

In just one day, 755 migrants tried to cross the English Channel illegally into Britain by boat – the most at any time this year.

More than 750 ferry passengers were registered in the UK on Thursday – the highest number since the start of the year. According to the British Home Office, a total of 755 people were counted crossing the English Channel in 14 small boats.

According to the AFP news agency, the 100,000 mark has been passed: since 2018, a total of 100,715 people have used the English Channel to enter Great Britain illegally.

The British government tightened Aysl and Migration Act

Despite Brexit assurances that the British government wants to regain control of its borders, the number of irregular migrants has risen steadily in recent years. 45,000 registered last year. This year there are 15,826 since the beginning of the year.

The conservative government around Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is trying hard to crack down on illegal immigration. In July, a law went into effect barring immigrants who entered the country illegally from even applying for asylum. Just this week, Sunak threatened lawyers with life sentences for helping immigrants falsify asylum applications.

The sea route from France to Great Britain is considered dangerous. There are repeated casualties in the English Channel. France and Great Britain signed a comprehensive deal last year to prevent migrants from crossing the English Channel. Among other things, it provides additional personnel for drones, sniffer dogs and stricter border controls.