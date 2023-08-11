Will Tehran get $6 billion?

Iran has released five Americans from custody and placed them under house arrest. Tehran figures to get a lot of money for it. It sounds different in Washington.

DUS Secretary of State Anthony Blinken called it “the beginning of the end of the dream”: After months of tough secret negotiations, Iran has released five Americans from custody and placed them under house arrest. Before they could make it to America, “a lot of work” was needed, Blinken said. It is the first visible step in a complicated process for President Joe Biden and the Iranian leadership.

Frederick Boage Ankara-based political correspondent for Turkey, Iran, Afghanistan and Pakistan.

From an American perspective, it’s about bringing home five citizens, some of whom have been imprisoned for years — wrongly, Washington insists. In return, Tehran is demanding access to $6 billion in oil deals frozen by banks in South Korea in 2018 after the U.S. pulled out of the JCPOA nuclear deal under President Donald Trump. Also, five Iranians held in US prisons on charges of violating sanctions are set to be released. The Iranian delegation to the United Nations in New York confirmed on Thursday evening that the two sides had agreed in principle to “release and pardon the five prisoners”.