World

120 meters – French diver for apnea breaks the magic sign – sport

August 11, 2022
Esmond Barker
120m – French diver for apnea breaks the magic mark – Sports – SRF


Extreme diver Arno Gerald snorkeled 120 meters in the Bahamas – without oxygen.

Gerald improved his world record by one meter. For the 26-year-old from Marseille, this is already the seventh world record in his career. Set the new record as part of the “Vertical Blue” competition.

Three and a half minutes without breathing

Apnea divers, also known as free divers, must complete a full dive with air from the last breath before submersion. Gerald needed 3:35 minutes for the 120-meter round trip along the rope.

“It’s bigger than I could have imagined,” said the Frenchman after his record. “That’s what I worked for in training this winter.” 120 meters is a “legendary mark”, so he felt more pressure. “But I also had a great deal of self-confidence.”



