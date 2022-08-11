After home search – Ex-President Trump refuses to testify about business practices – News

Former US President Donald Trump should have testified under oath on Wednesday.

However, when questioned by New York Attorney General Leticia James, Trump refused to answer her questions.

Trump said he refused to testify on the advice of his defense.

After an exciting search for his property in Florida, former US President Donald Trump is still in the court’s eye. According to his own statements, Trump refused to testify during investigations into his business practices in New York on Wednesday. He announced this on the “Truth Social” platform he co-founded.

The 76-year-old had previously arrived at the New York Attorney General’s office Leticia James on a court order for questioning under oath. Democrat James has been leading civilian investigations into the Republican corporate empire for years. Trump called this again a “witch hunt” on Wednesday.

Caption: Donald Trump emerges from Trump Tower two days after the FBI raided his Mar-a-Lago Palm Beach home.

Photograph: David de Delgado/Reuters



When Trump was questioned in New York, the former president may have faced unpleasant questions, including false real estate appraisals. Attorney General James said Trump and the Trump Organization used misleading financial reports for economic gain. Trump’s company denies the allegations. According to a Fox News report, Trump was the latest family member to be questioned. His children, Ivanka and Don Jr. have already testified.

An unprecedented search for Trump’s property

The appointment came at a sensitive time: On Monday (local time), Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, was searched by the FBI’s FBI — an operation unprecedented in US history. This was apparently caused by Trump’s handling of documents from his tenure. Trump himself wrote on Tuesday: “Something terrible happened yesterday in Mar-a-Lago. We are no better than a third world country, a banana republic.” He also accused US President Joe Biden of informing him of the procedure in advance. The White House rejected such allegations.

At the beginning of the year, it became known that the National Archives responsible for storing presidential correspondence suspected the presence of several boxes of classified materials, among other things, in the Trump private club. Trump finally handed over several documents to the office in January.

After that, she added, there was another exchange between investigators and Trump’s lawyer. The Washington Post, citing anonymous sources, wrote that officials recently suspected that Trump or his team had withheld other important documents. The FBI is said to have taken twelve boxes during the search. Trump was not at home during the operation.