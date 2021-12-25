Dr. Ximin’s office

On Wednesday, December 22, Dr. Dimitri B. Ximen passed away peacefully at the age of 88 after suffering from cancer.

Doctor. Zimin was a famous Russian scientist, inventor, businessman and CEO. Recognized internationally as a pioneer with a vision, he dedicated his life and fortune through his philanthropic activities to the promotion of science and education as the cornerstones of social progress.

Doctor. Zimin was one of the leading designers of the missile defense radar system in Moscow and later founded VimpelCom, which was the first Russian company to be listed on NYSE in 1996 and has grown into one of the world’s largest cellular operators. He has advocated and supported scholars and their work and research by creating the Dynasty Foundation and later the Zimin Foundation and Zimin Institutes, which are located in various universities around the world.

Doctor. Zimin was awarded the State Prize of the Russian Federation for his contribution to defensive radar systems. He was the first and only Russian citizen to receive the Carnegie Medal for Philanthropy for his social investments.

He received an honorary doctorate from Tel Aviv University in Israel. Doctor. Zimin was also awarded the “For Engagement in Science” award from the Russian Ministry of Science and Education.

Doctor. Zimin launched the prestigious Premya Prosvetitel Literary Prize, which annually honors the best authors of popular science books in the Russian language. He also founded the Dynasty Library Project, which translates and publishes more than 100 world-renowned scientific works.

Doctor. Ximin has always advocated a free exchange of opinions and ideas. Through his philanthropic commitment, he has helped spread science and make it accessible to all citizens of the world, with the goal of improving the condition of humanity through true innovation.

