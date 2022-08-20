science

Asteroids: a double whammy at the end of the Cretaceous period?

August 20, 2022
Faye Stephens

Compared to the Chicxulub crater on the sea floor off Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula, the newly discovered crater off the coast of West Africa is very small. It is only about 8.5 kilometers in diameter compared to the 180-kilometre impact site on the other side of the Atlantic. But the discovery, described by Osden Nicholson of Heriot-Watt University in Edinburgh and his team in Advances in Science, could help explain the end of the Cretaceous period 66 million years ago..

