The Weston Forum

Farmer’s Market today at Lachat in Weston

By Patricia Gay on September 29, 2017 in Community, Lead News, News · 0 Comments

The Farmer's Market at Lachat Town Farm Weston today will offer fresh produce for sale. — Vivian Simons photo

The Farmer’s Market at Lachat Town Farm Weston today will offer fresh produce for sale. — Vivian Simons photo

There is a Farmer’s Market today, Friday, Sept. 29 at Lachat Town Farm in Weston from 4 to 8 p.m.’

Locally grown produce, food and crafts are available for purchase.

There will be pony rides for children from 4 to 6 p.m. The cost is $5 per ride. Chickens will be in the kids area from 4 to 5.  The featured program is Paper Craft Day in which kids can create their favorite farm animals.

There will be three musical performances, The Revolutionaries followed by Jay and Ray.  The final performer is Tim Dunn.  Outdoor lights to accommodate for the early sunset and there will be a fire pit for the late night performance.

A local mixologist is preparing a local drink unique to the market.  This month’s special drink is a ‘Farm Gin and Tonic’ with all natural Q tonic, citrus and fresh herbs grown from the community garden and from Viv’s Veggies.  In addition to this festive cocktail, there will be beer and wine.

Lachat Town Farm is located at 106 Godfrey Road West in Weston.

Related posts:

  1. Lachat in Weston holds first farmers’ market
  2. Farmers Market at Lachat today in Weston
  3. Weston’s Lachat seeks farmers market volunteers
  4. Farmer’s Market today at Lachat farm in Weston

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Girls soccer: Newtown 2, Weston 2 Next Post DCP updates consumer handbook for CT’s Lemon Law Program
About author
Patricia Gay

Patricia Gay


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Weston Forum

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Weston Forum, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress