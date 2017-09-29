Farmer’s Market today at Lachat in Weston

There is a Farmer’s Market today, Friday, Sept. 29 at Lachat Town Farm in Weston from 4 to 8 p.m.’

Locally grown produce, food and crafts are available for purchase.

There will be pony rides for children from 4 to 6 p.m. The cost is $5 per ride. Chickens will be in the kids area from 4 to 5. The featured program is Paper Craft Day in which kids can create their favorite farm animals.

There will be three musical performances, The Revolutionaries followed by Jay and Ray. The final performer is Tim Dunn. Outdoor lights to accommodate for the early sunset and there will be a fire pit for the late night performance.

A local mixologist is preparing a local drink unique to the market. This month’s special drink is a ‘Farm Gin and Tonic’ with all natural Q tonic, citrus and fresh herbs grown from the community garden and from Viv’s Veggies. In addition to this festive cocktail, there will be beer and wine.

Lachat Town Farm is located at 106 Godfrey Road West in Weston.